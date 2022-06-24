FY2022 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of WGO opened at $50.43 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.