Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Crown worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Crown by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

NYSE CCK opened at $89.58 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

