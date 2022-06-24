CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CTS stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

