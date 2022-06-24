Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.40 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.70.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

