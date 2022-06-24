Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $122.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.04.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

