Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Catherine Wong Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

