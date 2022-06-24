Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 64,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,690,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares in the company, valued at $15,844,093.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

