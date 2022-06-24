Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CMPX stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 18,355 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,894.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 382,525 shares of company stock worth $828,278.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

