Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.05 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

