Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,050 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

UDR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

