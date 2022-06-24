CNB Bank Buys 110 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

