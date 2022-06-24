Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 638 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

