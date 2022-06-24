CNB Bank Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

NYSE:MCK opened at $314.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.21. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.