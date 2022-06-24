Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 171,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,191,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $141.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

