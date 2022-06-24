CNB Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.