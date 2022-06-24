CNB Bank Has $196,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,598. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

