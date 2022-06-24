Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.13 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.