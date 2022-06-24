CNB Bank Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CNB Bank lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

