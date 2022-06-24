Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

