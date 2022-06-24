Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.67.

National Grid stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

