Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

