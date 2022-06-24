nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $199,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

