Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,592,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

