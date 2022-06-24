Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

