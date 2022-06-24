Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 2,196 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.