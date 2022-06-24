Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

