Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

