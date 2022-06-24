Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $138,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Xometry stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $167,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,961 shares of company stock worth $3,381,821.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

