Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

