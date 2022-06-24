Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,728 shares of company stock worth $3,554,309. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.