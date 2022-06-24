Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 28.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Syneos Health stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

