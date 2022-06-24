Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 2,543 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SP Plus by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

