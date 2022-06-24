Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.