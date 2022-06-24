Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MA stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.94.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
