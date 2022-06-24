Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.