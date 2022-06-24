Webster Bank N. A. Has $137,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

AIG opened at $49.60 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.