Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 977 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $259,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

