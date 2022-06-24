HT Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

