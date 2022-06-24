Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,569 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

