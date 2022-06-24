Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121,550 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cano Health by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.