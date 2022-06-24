Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Katie A. Lorenson Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson bought 1,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,626.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $23.88 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

