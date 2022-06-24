Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Buys 2,743 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen bought 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,381.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
