Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Buys 2,743 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen bought 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,381.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.

Get Neovasc alerts:

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.