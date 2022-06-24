Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CEO Brian R. Balbirnie Buys 1,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Balbirnie purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 613,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,665.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ISDR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.