Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash Buys 1,850 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 1,850 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $24,956.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,816.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.