Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Insider Dennis Mutton Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) insider Dennis Mutton purchased 10,000 shares of Duxton Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,950.00 ($11,076.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.58, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Get Duxton Water alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Duxton Water’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Duxton Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It supports farmers across the viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetable, olive, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre cropping industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.