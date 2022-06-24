Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) VP Diane E. Baker Sells 987 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) VP Diane E. Baker sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $22,049.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

