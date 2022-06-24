Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Gregory(Greg) Ross Purchases 2,704,600 Shares of Stock

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Rating) insider Gregory(Greg) Ross acquired 2,704,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,046.00 ($18,781.94).
About Connexion Telematics (Get Rating)
Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; OnTRAC that manages the courtesy transportation program; and CXZTRAC, a fleet management system for dealership.
