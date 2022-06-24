MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Buys 12,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

