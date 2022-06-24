Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $305.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $368.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.35.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.