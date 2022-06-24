Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Buys 19,925 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 19,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

