Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Buys 19,925 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 19,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
