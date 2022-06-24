GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $41.00 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.
GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GMS (GMS)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.