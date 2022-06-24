GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $41.00 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

